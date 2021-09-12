STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'When The Wildflowers Bloom' Review: Warp and weft of emotions

The prose is sprinkled with oodles of gentle advice and pearls of wisdom, such as the fact that life gives you only what you expect from it. 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rupa Bhullar.

Rupa Bhullar.

By Neha Kirpal
Express News Service

A 30-something year old, homemaker and mother of two, Tara has devoted her entire life to her family and children. Over the 17 years of her marriage, her arrogant husband, Tej, has treated her unfairly, making her constantly feel that he is the sole provider for their family. Tired by the repeated humiliation, an unpleasant exchange at a public gathering serves as the last straw for Tara to decide that something in her heavily compromised life needs to drastically change.

When the Wildflowers Bloom
By: Rupa Bhullar
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 246 Price: Rs 295

Backed by a caring support system—a loving mother, two fiercely protective older sisters, an understanding uncle and two adoring children—Tara navigates the new direction her life is about to embark on. For this, she decides to stay for a while at her maternal grandparents’ house—an old, abandoned farmhouse in Amritsar—one that is steeped in nostalgia.    

The rustic getaway filled with childhood memories becomes a refuge that offers Tara time and space to contemplate and dwell on some deep personal questions. Assessing her situation in a new light, she realises that her life needs to grow and expand, she needs to experiment and try different things—go with the flow, follow her heart and trust the moment unfolding before her. Most importantly, she realises that her happiness as an individual matters.

It is here that she finds her calling—teaching English to a young underprivileged girl—and helping rehabilitate the village school. In no time, she finds her seemingly broken life finally piecing itself together once again. The experience helps her leave behind her earlier existence and embrace a new, more fulfilling role. Along the way, she learns to find contentment, and even love, once again, in the form of a helpful companion and friend.

New Jersey-based author Rupa Bhullar’s debut novel The Indigo Sun featured in several bestseller lists. Serving as a Senior Corporate Executive in the fintech industry, she co-founded a non-profit in 2015 dedicated to the development of rural education and infrastructure in India. The book has the protagonist reminiscing about and “exploring the little joys of a simple life, filled with ordinary things that delivered extraordinary experiences” in Chandigarh—which is incidentally where Bhullar spent her childhood—vividly describing its familiar roads, streets and iconic city spots.

The prose is also sprinkled with oodles of gentle advice and pearls of wisdom, such as the fact that life gives you only what you expect from it. Through Tara’s story, one of the author’s key messages to the reader is that our losses sometimes remind us of the treasures we once possessed. Further, the significance of ‘wildflowers’ in the book’s title is that they exist only to be who they are.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupa Bhullar Review When The Wildflowers Bloom Book review The Indigo Sun Rupa Bhullar
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp