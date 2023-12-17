'Farooq of Kashmir' book review: The Kashmir Conundrum

Saleem Rashid Shah By

Express News Service

On the historic day of August 21, 1981, the 44-year-old son of a 75-year-old father assumed the leadership of Kashmir’s dominant political party, the National Conference, with great aplomb. Sheikh Abdullah observed the procession of his son, Farooq Abdullah, from the balcony of Lala Rukh Hotel in Srinagar. In the book Farooq of Kashmir, authors Ashwini Bhatnagar and RC Ganjoo look at the intricate political landscape of Kashmir from 1981 to the watershed moment of abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. They meticulously trace the life and political journey of Farooq, capturing the essence of his flamboyant leadership and the seismic shifts he initiated in the political fabric of the state-turned-union territory.

Farooq of Kashmir

By: Ashwini Bhatnagar, RC Ganjoo

Publisher: Fingerprint!

Pages: 332 P

Price: Rs 699

The narrative opens a window into the complexities of succession within the National Conference, exposing the intense battle between Farooq and his brother-in-law, GM Shah. Propelled into the presidency by Indira Gandhi’s recommendation, Farooq’s ascent marked a turning point, setting the stage for a political saga rife with twists and turns. The book expertly navigates through his dramatic rise, vividly portraying the immediacy of transitions. The party leader’s swift swearing-in as the chief minister, a mere 90 minutes after Sheikh’s last breath on September 28, 1982, paints a poignant picture of the fast-paced nature of political developments.

The authors delve into the nuances of the newly appointed CM’s leadership, capturing the juxtaposition of his commitment to ushering in a modern outlook against the backdrop of corruption plaguing Kashmir. Farooq’s promise at the swearing-in ceremony to “drown the new ministers into the Dal Lake if found indulging in corrupt practices”, reflects an unconventional approach, which would come to define his tenure. The book adeptly chronicles the challenges that follow, including the bitter rivalry with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the Congress party’s attempts to remove him from power.

The narrative extends to the tumultuous events of 1989 and 1990, marked by Mufti Sayeed’s appointment as home minister, and the subsequent kidnapping of his daughter Rubiya Sayeed by JKLF militants. It was followed by the return of Jagmohan as governor, triggering a resignation from Farooq, who was haunted by the memories of his earlier dismissal orchestrated by the Congress leader in collusion with Shah in 1984. Bhatnagar and Ganjoo deftly analyse the role of Farooq throughout this turmoil.

The book serves as a historical record, shedding light on Kashmir’s political undercurrents and the impact of external factors on its destiny.

Meticulous storytelling makes Farooq of Kashmir an indispensable resource for anyone seeking a profound understanding of the region’s historical and political landscape. The book transcends being a mere biography, and emerges as a chronicle of a state navigating the crests and troughs of its existence.

Compellingly written, the book is able to dissect the complexities of the politician’s critical three terms as chief minister, elevating it to a timeless read. As the authors unravel the layers of the strife-torn Valley, they offer invaluable insights for readers, especially the young generation born after the 90s. The book, thereby, transforms into a crucial bridge, connecting past events to the contemporary socio-political happenings, making it relevant and enlightening also for the generations to come.

Propelled into the presidency by Indira Gandhi’s recommendation, Farooq’s ascent marked a turning point, setting the stage for a political saga rife with twists and turns.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

On the historic day of August 21, 1981, the 44-year-old son of a 75-year-old father assumed the leadership of Kashmir’s dominant political party, the National Conference, with great aplomb. Sheikh Abdullah observed the procession of his son, Farooq Abdullah, from the balcony of Lala Rukh Hotel in Srinagar. In the book Farooq of Kashmir, authors Ashwini Bhatnagar and RC Ganjoo look at the intricate political landscape of Kashmir from 1981 to the watershed moment of abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. They meticulously trace the life and political journey of Farooq, capturing the essence of his flamboyant leadership and the seismic shifts he initiated in the political fabric of the state-turned-union territory. Farooq of Kashmir By: Ashwini Bhatnagar, RC Ganjoo Publisher: Fingerprint! Pages: 332 P Price: Rs 699The narrative opens a window into the complexities of succession within the National Conference, exposing the intense battle between Farooq and his brother-in-law, GM Shah. Propelled into the presidency by Indira Gandhi’s recommendation, Farooq’s ascent marked a turning point, setting the stage for a political saga rife with twists and turns. The book expertly navigates through his dramatic rise, vividly portraying the immediacy of transitions. The party leader’s swift swearing-in as the chief minister, a mere 90 minutes after Sheikh’s last breath on September 28, 1982, paints a poignant picture of the fast-paced nature of political developments. The authors delve into the nuances of the newly appointed CM’s leadership, capturing the juxtaposition of his commitment to ushering in a modern outlook against the backdrop of corruption plaguing Kashmir. Farooq’s promise at the swearing-in ceremony to “drown the new ministers into the Dal Lake if found indulging in corrupt practices”, reflects an unconventional approach, which would come to define his tenure. The book adeptly chronicles the challenges that follow, including the bitter rivalry with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the Congress party’s attempts to remove him from power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The narrative extends to the tumultuous events of 1989 and 1990, marked by Mufti Sayeed’s appointment as home minister, and the subsequent kidnapping of his daughter Rubiya Sayeed by JKLF militants. It was followed by the return of Jagmohan as governor, triggering a resignation from Farooq, who was haunted by the memories of his earlier dismissal orchestrated by the Congress leader in collusion with Shah in 1984. Bhatnagar and Ganjoo deftly analyse the role of Farooq throughout this turmoil. The book serves as a historical record, shedding light on Kashmir’s political undercurrents and the impact of external factors on its destiny. Meticulous storytelling makes Farooq of Kashmir an indispensable resource for anyone seeking a profound understanding of the region’s historical and political landscape. The book transcends being a mere biography, and emerges as a chronicle of a state navigating the crests and troughs of its existence. Compellingly written, the book is able to dissect the complexities of the politician’s critical three terms as chief minister, elevating it to a timeless read. As the authors unravel the layers of the strife-torn Valley, they offer invaluable insights for readers, especially the young generation born after the 90s. The book, thereby, transforms into a crucial bridge, connecting past events to the contemporary socio-political happenings, making it relevant and enlightening also for the generations to come. Propelled into the presidency by Indira Gandhi’s recommendation, Farooq’s ascent marked a turning point, setting the stage for a political saga rife with twists and turns. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp