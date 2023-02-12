Home Lifestyle Books

The essential 'Ambapali': Chronicle of royal courtesan's journey into becoming a Buddhist nun

The author shows us how little agency the famous courtesan had over her life, with no real say in the critical decisions that impacted her directly.

Published: 12th February 2023

Buddha, Ambapali

A painting of Ambapali paying obeisance to Buddha

By Sheila Kumar
Express News Service

Historical fiction has been having its day in the sun for some time now, and the story of Ambapali has been considered so fascinating that it has spawned books, movies as well as a television serials. In this retelling, Tanushree Podder does more than justice to the familiar story that translates here into a captivating book.

Seamlessly blending fact and fiction, the story deals with Ambapali’s tumultuous life right up until she enters the Buddhist order. The author shows us how little agency the famous courtesan had over her life, with no real say in the critical decisions that impacted her directly.

In the author’s note, Podder states that there is very little information available about the period of ancient India (500 BC) in which the story is set. Whatever literature that exists even about Ambapali, comes from Jain and Buddhist scriptures. And so, the author puts her imagination to work to make up for this lacuna.

She brings to life Vaishali, the capital of the Vajji confederacy. She peoples the capital with a cast of characters, some real, others fictional, all fleshed out well.

The story traces Ambapali’s journey, from a young girl to the time she decides to take up Buddhism. There is inherent drama in the true story of a dancer, who rises to become the raj nartaki (royal dancer), and finally a nun. It is a life that runs the gamut of love, betrayal, heartbreak, wealth and power.

Ambapali was born in Vaishali. The wealthy, cultured capital was the only democracy in the region. Many attempts were made to conquer it, specifically by the ruler of Magadh, Bimbisara, but none were successful. This was attributed to the unity of the confederacy, which ended up being threatened by internal disagreements among Ambapali’s suitors. As a solution, Ambapali has anointed the nagarvadhu or bride of the state. This basically meant she was made available to whomsoever could pay her price.

We see the city of Vaishali through the author’s eyes–– a place of many spires, gardens and palaces. Specific places in the city are well drawn, like the Vajji republic’s assembly hall, the humble abode of Ambapali’s father or even the Shweta Shatadal Prasaad, where the dancer finally moves to.

Podder offers us Ambapali’s personal trajectory in an interesting fashion. Abandoned under a mango tree, Ambapali is adopted by a kindly couple. The snake in her garden comes in the form of her guru, Suvarnasena. Through the latter’s machinations, she is crowned the raj nartaki. But as life chips away at her, the beautiful, spirited, intelligent, generous woman turns cold, calculating and indifferent. Although, later she realises the folly of her ways and is able to mend it. Love too plays a part in softening her edges.

Podder paints Ambapali as a feisty woman. Unable to battle the big forces arraigned against her, she is nevertheless able to wrest small victories. Before she is anointed as the nagarvadhu, she puts down certain conditions and makes sure they are met. But it is in her final meeting with the Magadh ruler and her lover, Bimbisara, that she shows her true mettle. Not willing to sacrifice her city even for love, she instead convinces Bimbisara to call off the war being waged against Vaishali. She becomes the saviour of her city, even as it means loss and pain for her.

Chronicling Ambapali’s life from before she joined the Buddhist order, the tale does not feature the Buddha as much, but when He does appear, He makes a quiet impact. One wishes though, that there was a little more detailing of just why Ambapali went the Buddhist way; an elaboration of the internal thought process that precedes her action would have made for yet another interesting facet of this young woman’s character.

This is Podder’s third book of historical fiction. She has a clean engaging style that makes this origin story of a Buddhist nun an absorbing read.

