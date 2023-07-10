Home Lifestyle Books

'Feeling Kerala': New anthology by J Devika gives a peek into contemporary Kerala

The writers contributing to the volume -- comprising 13 stories in total -- include GR Indugopan, Dhanya Raj, KR Meera, PV Shajikumar, Vinoy Thomas and Unni R.

Published: 10th July 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

'Feeling Kerala', offering insights from established and budding young writers, is translated into English by acclaimed writer-translator J Devika.

'Feeling Kerala', offering insights from established and budding young writers, is translated into English by acclaimed writer-translator J Devika. (Photo | Kerala Literature Festival website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Translated into English, a new anthology of contemporary Malayalam stories encapsulates the varied landscapes of Kerala as it provides a tour into the heart and soul of 'god's own country'.

"Feeling Kerala", offering insights from established and budding young writers, is translated into English by acclaimed writer-translator J Devika.

It moves in and out of homes and takes the readers into old spaces -- convents and old panchayats -- and the new scenes of the capital -- airports and tourist resorts -- as well as the world of criminals.

"The idea of this anthology struck me as I was mulling over writing a book about the place I love the best, Kerala. The short story is a particularly powerful medium in their respect. The aim of this book is to bring Kerala -- as a living, pulsating entity changing in front of our eyes -- to the reader through its short story writers," wrote the translator in her introduction of the book.

The writers contributing to the volume -- comprising 13 stories in total -- include GR Indugopan, Dhanya Raj, KR Meera, PV Shajikumar, Vinoy Thomas and Unni R.

According to publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI), Kerala is best represented by its "astute, critical and deeply insightful" writers of the Malayalam short story.

The aim of the book is to get past the 20th-century characterisation of the state, say, as defined by the "communist egalitarian spirit of matrilineal families", they added.

"After all, Kerala is unique in more ways than one, thanks to the heightened experience of migration and transnationalism, among other things," the publishers said.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is currently available for purchase across offline and online stories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Devika Book about Kerala KR Meera Feeling Kerala
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp