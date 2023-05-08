Frenny & Other Women You Have Met: A literary tribute to homemakers

What inspired you to write this book? Also, take us through the process of how you developed

the characters and stories in this book.

Frenny’s is a real story. The character is based on a good friend of mine, whom I met years back, and we have remained close ever since. She is much older than me, and the relationship we developed over the years inspired me to write her story, which led to writing the other stories. So, Frenny inspired me to write this book. As a visual storyteller, I approached the process of writing this book by connecting it with my heart. I drafted the characters multiple times, and then I connected the dots, which led me to write the complete story. Even after writing the story, I created different drafts [about] five or six times. Then, one fine morning, I felt that I had written the complete story. I realised that I didn’t choose the book; the book chose to be written.