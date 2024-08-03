'The Women Who Would Not Die' book review: Eye of the survivor

Writer and journalist Uddipana Goswami’s The Women Who Would Not Die is a collection of short stories about the diverse lives that women live. Largely based in Assam, the tales focus on their silenced and often unheard voices.

I Thought I Knew My Ma, for instance, is a story about the narrator’s gradual realisation that it is her mother, and not her artistic father, who understood the pain of separation from her Muslim lover. The epiphanic process involves the eventual brutal awareness that she was subtly blackmailed into marrying someone her father chose.

Comparing the lives of both the daughter and the mother, the story delves deeper into several conversations about the communal divide and Brahmanism that exists in the region. It also calls out the hypocrisy of the elite section that berates Muslims for having too many children and tribals for consuming pork and alcohol.

The titular story, on the other hand, captures the fight between the oppressor and the oppressed. We see rebels being forced to take shelter in a forest after the king’s dogs corner them. Here, the author uses analogies from the animal kingdom to tell the story of domestic violence. A Kite’s daughter is married off to one of the rebels, a python. As he constantly tries to engulf her, the Kite keeps trying to save her daughter.