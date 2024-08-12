A Gemstone Odyssey

Amid the chaos of blazing guns, armed bandits and humour, author Richa Goyal Sikri deftly weaves in nuggets of information about the trade of coloured stones in the African continent in her latest book No Stone Unturned: The Hunt for African Gems (Austin Macauley Publishers Ltd). Set in the vast terrains of Africa, the book strings together 24 adventure stories based on true events surrounding notable gem traders over the last 60 years.

With its narrative style reminiscent of the eminent author RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days and the action-packed stories similar to Indiana Jones, Sikri calls it a deliberate fusion of both. “I believe the book is a cross between Malgudi Days and Indiana Jones. “I’m a big fan of RK Narayan’s stories and writing, I wanted to capture those elements that exist in Africa which I’ve seen and experienced during my travels,” she says.

However, the process of writing the book took four long years for the author, also a journalist, who delved into extensive research and interviews of industry leaders who were willing to share their stories. “Gemsfield commissioned me to write this book with the objective that if we don’t document these stories, vital historical moments and knowledge about these gemstones will die with them. The first challenge was to identify the individuals who had tales to tell, convince them to participate, and allow me to explore their memory palaces over several interviews, extracting vital details that I combined with fictional elements to craft a story,” explains Sikri. “The next part involved pouring over scientific articles and conducting secondary research. The final touch was writing an author’s note for each story, which updated the reader not only about the protagonist in the story but also the featured gemstone.”

Sikri believes that in the long and gruelling process of mining precious stones from Africa, human stories were left untold. While most mining companies were owned by foreigners, including Indian traders, she believes it was imperative that the stories also reflected the land these gemstones came from. “We needed the book to be inclusive and to represent stories that are indigenous to Africa and of indigenous people. So, 50 per cent of the people are hidden figures, ones that even the industry doesn’t know about. They are people who are still struggling to hit that big gemstone pocket in their mind, or who are still finding their way to make it rich,” she shares.