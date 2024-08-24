'A Bouquet of Dead Flowers' book review: Extrapolation of reality

Occasionally, there are certain literary works that cement a writer’s style into the reader’s conscience. For Hindi writer Swadesh Deepak, that book would perhaps be his 2003 novel Maine Mandu Nahi Dekha (I Have Not Seen Mandu). The most recent addition in that pile is his collection of 10 short stories—A Bouquet of Dead Flowers, which have been translated by renowned writers such as Jerry Pinto, Pratik Kanjilal, Nirupama Dutt and the author’s son Sukant Deepak. As one reads through the collection, each story unravels, like an onion, the myriad layers of Swadesh’s writing style and goes on to portray its diverse dimensions.

Reconciling with reality takes centrestage in ‘For the Wind Cannot Read’. The protagonist’s journey as a newly appointed doctor in a village is described in a flashback as she waits for something or someone at a railway station. As the reason for the excruciating wait is slowly revealed, one realises the pain and turmoil uncertainty comes with. In ‘Hunger’, the author lays bare the ugly and brutal reality of our society. A young boy roams around the railway station in the hope of finding something to eat. In a pitiful image, he collects grains for his disabled mother and 12-year-old sister as they fall from ripped sacks of rice that are being transported. As the title suggests, the story goes on to depict the life-changing decisions that one is compelled to make or are made on their behalf when the basic need of hunger looms over them. Reality meets satire in ‘No News of Untoward Events’. Irony dies a thousand deaths, when we see the life of a politician—a public servant—taking precedence over the safety of common people.

Swadesh had a unique way of telling stories; there seems to be a constant sense of haunting. What makes these translations successful is the way each translator has carried forward that essence into English. The fact that these stories remain relevant even in the present day is a testament to the brilliance of the author. Each story shapes its characters as humanly as possible—they are flawed, loving, cruel and everything in between. They roam around in patches of grey as we all do in real life; some willingly, while others blaming it on the circumstances. The extrapolation of reality makes this book feel closer to non-fiction than fictional stories.