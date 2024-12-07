Rom-coms give a feeling of comfort: Author and filmmaker Trisha Das

How did you think of writing a rom-com novel?

I started writing rom-coms when I was 21 and straight out of college. I wrote about 150 pages of the book on my dad’s computer that crashed later, and I kind of lost a bit of confidence along with it. I went on to make documentary films and wrote other books, but the plan was to eventually write a rom-com. I read a lot of romance novels, and this is my homage to some of the classics.

The idea of home is very important for your protagonist, Samara. How did that theme emerge?

It was there from the beginning when I was planning to make the character a diplomat’s daughter. I’ve lived outside India a lot during my childhood. I too struggled with the idea of home when I was growing up. When I was developing her character, and thinking about why she feels the need to help others, it struck me that helping people became her own search for meaning, for identity, and for a place that she could call her own.

In today’s times, when it is easy to swipe left or right on dating apps, how do you make a romance feel authentic and real?

I think this generation has been on dating apps for a while now, and they are gradually finding out that it is actually quite disillusioning, and a shallow, temporary way to meet people. People are getting off these apps now, and trying to find more authentic, long-term relationships as opposed to hook-ups.

In the novel, Samara and Sharav do not choose to be together; they are both stuck in the same place, and both are contrasting characters. They come together with a lot of electricity and chemistry just because they are so different. My plots, themes, banter and dialogue are character-led. I think Samara’s interference and Sharav’s resistance played off each other. If their chemistry comes across as authentic, then it is very much character-led.