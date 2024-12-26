Author Bapsi Sidhwa passes away at 86 in US

Houston/Islamabad: Celebrated Pakistan-born novelist and pioneer of South Asian literature Bapsi Sidhwa, best known for her iconic novel Ice Candy Man, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in Houston, US, her family confirmed.

Her brother, Feroze Bhandara, announced that memorial ceremonies would be held over three days, followed by her last rites in Houston.

She is survived by her three children: Mohur, Koko, and Parizad.

Known for her poignant writings, she made an impact on global literature.

Her works are rich in historical and cultural context, which earned her a place among the most celebrated authors of her time.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, her death marks a profound loss for the world of literature in Pakistan, neighbouring India and the world Zoroastrian community.

Born on August 11, 1938, in Karachi to a prominent Parsi family, Sidhwa moved to Lahore shortly after her birth, where she spent much of her life.

She contracted polio at the age of two, a challenge that shaped her resilience and outlook on life, Dawn added.

Sidhwa graduated from Lahore's Kinnaird College in 1957 and began her career as a writer after her marriage and subsequent return to Pakistan.

She is regarded as one of Pakistan's most influential writers, with her works gaining global acclaim for their evocative depictions of history and culture.

Her novels, including The Crow Eaters (1978), The Bride (1982), An American Brat (1993), and City of Sin and Splendour: Writings on Lahore (2006), vividly portray the cultural and historical fabric of South Asia.

Sidhwa's literary debut, The Crow Eaters, also earned her widespread recognition for its portrayal of Parsi life and history.

Her novel Ice Candy Man--later adapted into the critically acclaimed film Earth by Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta--captured the horrors of the 1947 partition, a period Sidhwa personally witnessed as a child.

The story, featuring a polio-stricken young girl observing the chaos, mirrors Sidhwa's own childhood experiences.

The novel was included in the BBC's list of 100 most influential novels.