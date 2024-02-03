'Mad Sisters of Esi' book review: Fantastically yours

The secondary narrative arc of Magali and Wisa—the titular mad sisters—renders depth to the novel. Their story, set on the shapeshifting island of Esi, delves into the complexities of human relationships and the concept of madness. Tashan skilfully intertwines these narratives with her lyrical yet accessible prose.

The central mystery revolves around the relation between the two sets of sisters and the connection between the whale’s creator, Great Wisa, and the matriarch of the ghosts, Mad Magali. Tashan unfolds a countdown clock, building up ancient secrets, and the concept of a “festival of madness”, which adds layers to the plot.

The novel’s world-building is another of its strengths. Unlike traditional fantasy, which often relies on elaborate magical systems, Mad Sisters of Esi employs an implicit approach. While it renders the author’s world as eerily unfamiliar, the detachment allows us to focus more on the characters’ arcs. Also noteworthy is the exploration of time, memory and reality. Through the Museum of Collective Memory and the concept of the ‘black sea’, Tashan hints that reality is subjective and shaped by individual experiences and memories.

Mad Sisters of Esi is a challenging but rewarding read. By embracing a narrative that defies traditional fantasy norms, Tashan delivers a story that goes beyond the rules of our universe. The novel serves as a reminder that as long as there is internal consistency, fantasy can offer tales of wonder and humanity, which make readers feel and think. It is a literary creation that, once experienced, is unlikely to be forgotten.

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 599

Pages: 424