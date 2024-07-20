'The Remains of the Body' book review: Beyond binaries

In their Jhalak Prize-winning book, None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary, British artist and writer Travis Alabanza enumerates the violent implications of living a category-defying life. Non-conformity often invites boring questions like: “So, when did you know?” Or: “How does it feel like being a nonbinary—are you both, more one than the other?” To that end, Alabanza writes, “You often become a place to hold other people’s confusion. You become a site for their internal process to become external. Your lack of ability to fit into the boxes they are trying to place you in, provokes an almost word-vomit response.”

This confusion—to be sure, violence of a kind—seems to dominate the life of one of the two childhood friends—Kaustav—in Saikat Majumdar’s latest novel The Remains of the Body. The other friend, Avik, meets all the requirements of a middle-aged Indian male—married with a kid, has a paunch, invites friends and colleagues for a get-together often, travels to kill the boredom that comes with printing truckloads of money, and is indifferent to his wife’s desires, be it physical or emotional. And Sunetra, Avik’s wife, appears to be an everyday woman—effortlessly playing wife, friend and host. Ambitious and intelligent, her career becomes a “live wire of a subject” in the marriage.

In an obscenely sparse prose, Majumdar manages to influence enquiries into human belonging, hinged on bodily experiences primarily. He illuminates desires, considered too complicated but fairly natural, if one isn’t dishonest to oneself. Examples are plentiful. Kaustav, a postdoc student in North America, seems to know “things about both their bodies, Avik’s and Sunetra’s, even skin that he had never seen”. Thinking of his childhood days—as always, everything noteworthy happened in the past—back in Calcutta, he also feels that Avik and he “shared a body”.

Let’s deliberate on these two words—share and body. Share is an interesting choice. It can be both a noun and a verb. In the context of Kaustav and Avik’s relationship, it is a verb. The mere act of naming anything between them would’ve solidified things—made them one in a way—and a patriarchal, gendered upbringing rarely promotes that among people of the same sex.

The word body is strictly a noun. That’s what impinges Avik and Sunetra’s marriage because while the latter looks like a “gawky teenager” in her mid-thirties—a “toxic beauty” by some standards, the former’s body is showing signs of lethargy, alluding to diminishing promises of a sexually satisfying life. On the other hand, we have Kaustav, for whom Majumdar writes: “Once in a while, women forgot he was a man.” Why? Because there “was no real manliness, nothing steel-sure, no serious odour or habit, but something airlike, almost ethereal”.