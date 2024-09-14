'Bird Milk and Mosquito Bones' book review: Echoes of a Lost Homeland

Priyanka Mattoo’s Bird Milk and Mosquito Bones is a heartfelt memoir that intertwines themes of identity, displacement and resilience. Through intimate storytelling, Mattoo offers a nuanced perspective on the complexities of growing up as a displaced Kashmiri Hindu, the impact of cultural heritage and family, and the longing for a homeland lost to conflict. Her motivation for this book was rooted in a desire to portray her community beyond the narratives of tragedy that often dominate discussions on Kashmir.

The memoir highlights idyllic memories of Mattoo’s childhood in Kashmir during the early 1980s—a time filled with laughter, family gatherings, and the breathtaking beauty of her homeland. Her parents moved abroad in search of work opportunities, intending to save money to build their dream home back in Kashmir. Despite relocating, they remained deeply connected to their roots, spending every summer, and holidays in Kashmir.

Throughout their travels, the family carefully collected decorative items for their future home, such as porcelain and hand-embroidered linens. This practice lends the book its unique title. Mattoo explains, “There is a Kashmiri phrase, chhari daud te mahe adij—bird milk and mosquito bones— used when someone is describing things so rare and precious that the listener should question their very existence. It comes to mind whenever

I think about that little treasury of items we gathered.” The book’s cover design—with its striking colours and visual patterns—suggests a blend of tradition and modernity.

The insurgency in Kashmir during the winter of 1989-1990, fueled by political disillusionment, ethnic and religious tensions, and militant groups often supported by Pakistan, shattered Mattoo’s childhood. Her family was forced to flee, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey of searching for a place to call home.

The memoir is filled with memories of the people and places that have shaped Mattoo, from her affectionate grandmothers to her thunderous Nanaji, each character adding depth to her narrative. Through her lucid, conversational style, she organically introduces socio-political issues ranging from challenging gender roles to financial hardships. She writes, “In cataloguing Kashmiri compliments for women, I grew up hoping to be tez (sharp), thrat hish (like a thunderclap), zahar hish (like poison), toofan hish (like a storm), an overall patakuh (firecracker). Even my great-grandmother valued a woman’s ‘indy-pindy’ above all. Nary a mention of nice, gentle or kind. Those traits were not necessary for survival.”