'Stone Yard Devotional' book review: Introspection in isolation

Longlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize, Charlotte Wood’s Stone Yard Devotional is a story of a woman’s seclusion, claustrophobia and the irredeemable tragedies of life. Known as one of Australia’s most ‘original and provocative writers’ of the contemporary times, Wood writes about the troubled world and what it would be like to run away from it.

Set in a small town, the novel begins with the narrator visiting her parents’ graves and then moving into a retreat run by sisters and nuns. We follow her through the first four days of settling in and being introduced to her fellow inmates who are engaging in a ‘slow, feminine submission’ to Christ. The story then jumps to four years later. Now, the middle-aged woman has finally adjusted to the eeriness of the place. The lockdown orders have been issued, but they discover that one of the sisters who was missing from the community back in the 1980s is dead and her bones have to be returned for a burial. And then there is a plague at their residence giving them new horrors to deal with.

The story bears a sense of disquiet that spills through Wood’s haunting and evocative writing. Less dialogues, more immersion through thick descriptions is what the author employs to situate the reader into the mind of her narrator. The claustrophobia that the middle-aged woman feels is made visceral through terror of the ‘mice busily at work, gnawing at the dove’s face’ and memories of the life she ran away from. The rise and fall in the beginning of the chapters, the pacy mid-section and the slow end is a structure that works well for the narrative. It keeps the readers invested, and ensures that the suspense remains in the wake of rising intensity. It is in the league of a novel like Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca where the unnamed woman enters the house haunted by her husband’s past life. The religious community is the protagonist’s Manderley, except it is infested by rats instead of rhododendrons. The irony of this disquiet is what works for the novel.

Wood’s characters are amusing. While the middle-aged woman takes centrestage, her secondary characters are no less. They appear with a fervour and life of their own that disrupt both the protagonist and the plot. By choosing the trope of isolation for her characters, Wood has written serious, but humorous scenes and character sketches that remind one of Iris Murdoch’s palliative novel, The Unicorn.