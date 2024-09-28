'The DMK Years: Ascent, Descent, Survival' book review: When in TN, do what the Dravidians do

The book analyses the DMK’s alliances with various political groups, including the Left, the Right, and even the Congress, demonstrating the party’s flexibility and pragmatism. Kannan’s detailed examination of Karunanidhi’s tenure as chief minister, beginning in 1969, focuses on the social reforms and development initiatives that defined his administration.

It also explores the DMK’s often strained relationship with the central government, particularly during the Emergency (1975- 1977), when Karunanidhi’s government was dismissed, and party members faced severe repression. Kannan also addresses the controversies that marred Karunanidhi’s career, including allegations of corruption and nepotism, acknowledging that while these issues tarnished his legacy, they did not significantly diminish his stature as a Dravidian leader.

In the final pages, Kannan observes, “Leadership is not genetic. Tamil Nadu has been lucky to have a set of high-minded, stellar rulers and exceptional leaders such as Rajaji, Omandur Ramaswamy Reddiar, Kamaraj, Anna and his iconic successors. But the era of mass leadership might have come to an end. Chief ministers and leaders who are not charismatic but caring, accessible and intelligent, who walk the earth like normal mortals and attend to work like any government servant, would be a welcome change.”

However, Kannan’s narrative may have slightly underplayed the role of the only woman featured on the book cover—Jayalalithaa, one of India’s most iconic and controversial politicians. A former actor, revered by her followers as Adi Parashakti (the ultimate powerful goddess), Jayalalithaa became one of India’s most charismatic leaders, challenging the male-dominated political scene of Tamil Nadu.

The infamous March 25, 1989 incident in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly continues to be a touchpoint in Indian political discourse. In his book, Kannan recounts, “Exiting the assembly tousled and teary-eyed, Jayalalithaa claimed that Duraimurugan had tugged at her sari and tore it, that she fell and hurt her knee badly, and that Karunanidhi had used a vulgar word to abuse her.

In a statement later that day, she said she would not attend the assembly ‘until a situation is created where a woman could feel safe’, and called for the government’s removal. Borrowing a phrase from her mentor, she declared the assembly ‘dead’ and said that if she were to return, she would only do so ‘as chief minister’.” In 1991, Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

Kannan’s book is more than just a chronicle of events; grounded in extensive research, the author has crafted a narrative that is accessible to both scholars and general readers. For a niche audience interested in Indian regional politics and the evolution of Dravidian ideology, The DMK Years is an essential read. Additionally, including electoral data, manifesto summaries and detailed accounts of critical events, this book is invaluable for anyone researching Tamil Nadu’s political history. Finally, Kannan’s engaging style makes this book both informative and a timely reflection on the DMK’s journey.