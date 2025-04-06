A Biased take on Hindu identity

Mou Banerjee’s The Disinherited: The Politics of Christian Conversion in Colonial India seeks to outline selective portions of Bengali history to drive home a larger point about the religious marginalisation that led to ‘the formation of a majoritarian Indian identity which was excised of any true liberalism when it comes to matters of faith and religious identity.’ According to this historian, in 1813, the British Crown had adopted a policy of officially permitting missionaries to evangelise among the empire’s subjects, a departure from a previous policy of religious non-interference that set off seismic reverberations felt to this day. Insisting that the number of conversions were small, almost negligible during the 19th century, Banerjee insinuates that the conversion panic was unfounded as it was a perceived threat rather than a real one.

Admitting that conversion-related activities had been going on in South India for a longer period of time and on a larger scale which is beyond the purview of the book, Banerjee nevertheless makes a case for how the conversion related controversies that played out in Bengal went on to shape national identity and politics in its entirety. Such a case cannot hold water simply because Hinduism has always defied scholarly attempts to define it on account of infinite individual and regional distinctions and quirks that cannot be encapsulated within the confines of a book (especially one limited to a portion of Bengali history), no matter how scholarly. Further, leaving out key aspects of Hindu identity related history such as the repercussions of the Bhakti movement, a non-violent reformation and revolution to win back converts from Buddhism and Jainism, using the soft power of music, dance, poetry, literature, and yoga, originating in Tamil Nadu and spreading all the way to North India shaping the outlook of the likes of Guru Nanak, Kabir and Mahatma Gandhi, which continues to make Hinduism an attractive prospect for those fed up with the gross politics and commercialisation of faith, is problematic especially when sweeping statements of condemnation are made against a largely tolerant religion with admittedly problematic extremists who have to be stopped.