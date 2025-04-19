Tributes pour in for Scottish-born Indian Author Bill Aitken, who died at 90

DEHRADUN: Bill Aitken, the Scottish-born writer who became an Indian citizen and was celebrated for his profound connection to the country, passed away in Dehradun at the age of 90 on Wednesday.

Known for his insightful travel writing, Aitken had suffered a fall at his home in Mussoorie shortly before his death.

Born in Scotland in 1934, Aitken arrived in India in 1959 at the age of 25, carrying a deep affection for the culture he had explored through studying comparative religion in the UK. His early years in India included a year of teaching in Calcutta, followed by a significant period from 1960 to 1972 spent living in Himalayan ashrams at Kausani and Mirtola.

He described these years as the true beginning of his lifelong immersion in Indian culture and spirituality.

This deep bond culminated in 1972 when he made the pivotal decision to become an Indian citizen. A quote often attributed to him reflects this profound identification: "Becoming an Indian citizen felt like coming home." With the blessing of his spiritual guru, his life in India continued, eventually leading him to serve as a companion to Maharani Prithwi Bir Kaur of Jind, basing himself in Delhi and the hill station of Mussoorie.

A prolific writer, Aitken traveled extensively across India, documenting its diverse landscapes and, particularly, its rich spiritual and religious life in a dozen acclaimed travel books. His distinctive writing style was characterized by "a free-wheeling description," interwoven with "intimate details of the land and its people, and their religious beliefs."

According to his friend of over five decades, renowned fellow author Ganesh Saili, Aitken articulated his deep connection by stating, "India wasn't just a place I visited; it was the world I chose to live in, a constant source of wonder and connection." For decades, from the 1970s until his death, Aitken made Mussoorie his permanent home.

Beyond his literary contributions, he actively engaged with Indian life, holding positions such as President of the Friends of the National Rail Museum and Hon. Librarian of the Himalayan Club. He also served as a trustee for the Maharani Prithwi Jind Memorial Trust.

Affectionately known as 'Bill Sa’ab,' his passing is deeply mourned by the community he lived among for decades. Fellow author Ganesh Saili expressed the sentiment of loss, noting that the Mussoorie writers' community feels "diminished" and "lost without our favourite Scotsman, the honorary Garhwali."