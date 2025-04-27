An AI for the Right Word

Ravi Shankar Etteth is a known name in the field of fiction. This time the political cartoonist, author and editor ventures into new territory with a collection of poems accompanied by AI illustrations, or as he calls it, AIgraphs. It’s a collection with a lot of heart. Simple and profound, the lines speak to you, at the same time appearing shrouded in mystery. It’s almost as if the meaning is within your grasp, yet far. It’s a book that you would keep by your bedside, maybe flip through a few pages before you sleep; or on a misty morning sit in the balcony letting the words soak you. While most of the verses are small and compact, there are a few that are longer, inviting the reader to pause and appreciate the imagery. The lines in Good Riddance, for instance...

We could get separated

on the crowded staircase of wrong

ideas…

stay with you long after you put the book down. Then there is Awakening, that talks of a ‘City of Bliss’ where people take a dip. Could it be Varanasi and the Kumbh? Maybe, maybe not.