Book review 'The Other Sister': Connected, yet isolated

The Other Sister does a fabulous job of portraying the complexities of urban millennial life, specifically those who live in India. While a great focus of the book is on mental health issues and the society’s reception of it, it also touches on other topics like how today’s youth looks at faith and love. It beautifully portrays friendships, complicated family relationships and romantic connections and showcases their depth with honesty.

A core theme of the book is Maya’s relationship with her step-brother Gautam. As Maya experiences a difficult childhood marred by troubled relationships and traumatic incidents, her absent mother and the death of her father, the book shows how Gautam takes care of her and lets her cope in ways she deems best. It also showcases the difficulties he goes through to make sure that his sister is taken care of and how he tries to shield her from a cruel world which it seems is out to get her.

Tripathi’s writing perfectly captures today’s youth and their difficult lives. The book reads very well and despite covering heavy topics, it handles them with love. She brings to light the pressure millennials face in the digital age and how they cope with modern life. Tripathi perfectly captures the reactions people have when someone in their life deals with mental health issues. The book does a commendable effort to normalise mental health and therapy.

The Other Sister is a perfect read for anyone who is interested in stepping into the shoes of today’s youth and getting an understanding of what it is like to live in this world which is extremely connected yet so isolated at the same time.