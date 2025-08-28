I write when it becomes harder to keep quiet: Arundhati Roy

NEW DELHI: Safety suffocates me.

An unusual comment from others perhaps but not when it comes from Arundhati Roy who has faced fame and fury alike for her writings, be it her debut novel that won her the Booker Prize in 1997 and propelled her to stardom or her unflinching political pieces.

Roy, whose candid memoir "Mother Mary Comes to Me" was launched on Thursday, takes it all in her stride.

Even if she is called an antinational whose words and views have made her the target of trolls and a polarising figure.

As she sees it, her writings, scathing for some and straightforward for others, come from "a place of love and caring about something."

"I write when it becomes harder to keep quiet than to write," Roy told PTI in an interview.

It has been so right from her first political essay "The End of Imagination", which confronted nuclear proliferation and its devastating impact on humanity and the environment.

"People don't understand why one gets so upset? Why do I write? Because it comes from a place of love. It comes from caring about something. Otherwise, why should I bother? Like, why shouldn't I enjoy my Booker Prize or whatever it was," she said about her much feted debut novel, "The God of Small Things."