Bridging Identities, Building Democracy

Dr Najma Heptulla’s autobiography, In Pursuit of Democracy, offers an intimate, profoundly reflective account of her life, navigating the intertwined paths of personal identity, political evolution, and public service. This book is more than a memoir; it is a vivid chronicle of India’s political landscape over the last several decades, as experienced from within the halls of power.

Through Dr Heptulla’s lens, readers gain insight into the challenges and triumphs of maintaining democratic ideals in an evolving and often turbulent political environment.

Dr Heptulla’s journey from a young dreamer in Bhopal to one of India’s most prominent Muslim women in politics is inspiring and thought-provoking. Born into a distinguished Muslim family in Bhopal, Dr Heptulla’s lineage includes Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister and a towering figure in the country’s freedom struggle.

She remembers him fondly: “Dada Abba always said, ‘Whatever trade you take up, make yourself the best at it so that you are known for your trade and not your family’.” Her heritage, combined with the strong women in her family, imbued her with the values of education, pluralism, and gender equality.

Dr Heptulla’s entry into politics was catalysed by her close association with Indira Gandhi, who recognised Dr Heptulla’s potential and encouraged her to take on a more prominent role in public life. Her reflections on her time with Indira Gandhi, particularly during the latter’s years out of power, offer unique insights into the personal dynamics behind political decisions. Her recounting how she stood by Gandhi during difficult times adds a profoundly human dimension to the political narrative.

As the longest-serving Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Heptulla’s tenure in Parliament provides a fascinating window into the workings of India’s democracy. Her anecdotes about managing turbulent sessions, ensuring the opposition’s voice was heard, and maintaining the dignity of the house highlight the delicate balance required in parliamentary proceedings.

She underscores the importance of the presiding officer’s role in remaining nonpartisan and upholding democratic principles, sharing stories that illustrate her commitment to these ideals.