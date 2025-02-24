Bridging Identities, Building Democracy
Dr Najma Heptulla’s autobiography, In Pursuit of Democracy, offers an intimate, profoundly reflective account of her life, navigating the intertwined paths of personal identity, political evolution, and public service. This book is more than a memoir; it is a vivid chronicle of India’s political landscape over the last several decades, as experienced from within the halls of power.
Through Dr Heptulla’s lens, readers gain insight into the challenges and triumphs of maintaining democratic ideals in an evolving and often turbulent political environment.
Dr Heptulla’s journey from a young dreamer in Bhopal to one of India’s most prominent Muslim women in politics is inspiring and thought-provoking. Born into a distinguished Muslim family in Bhopal, Dr Heptulla’s lineage includes Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister and a towering figure in the country’s freedom struggle.
She remembers him fondly: “Dada Abba always said, ‘Whatever trade you take up, make yourself the best at it so that you are known for your trade and not your family’.” Her heritage, combined with the strong women in her family, imbued her with the values of education, pluralism, and gender equality.
Dr Heptulla’s entry into politics was catalysed by her close association with Indira Gandhi, who recognised Dr Heptulla’s potential and encouraged her to take on a more prominent role in public life. Her reflections on her time with Indira Gandhi, particularly during the latter’s years out of power, offer unique insights into the personal dynamics behind political decisions. Her recounting how she stood by Gandhi during difficult times adds a profoundly human dimension to the political narrative.
As the longest-serving Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Heptulla’s tenure in Parliament provides a fascinating window into the workings of India’s democracy. Her anecdotes about managing turbulent sessions, ensuring the opposition’s voice was heard, and maintaining the dignity of the house highlight the delicate balance required in parliamentary proceedings.
She underscores the importance of the presiding officer’s role in remaining nonpartisan and upholding democratic principles, sharing stories that illustrate her commitment to these ideals.
Dr Heptulla does not shy away from expressing her views on the internal workings of the Congress Party, particularly her criticism of Sonia Gandhi’s long tenure as party president.
She argues that such extended leadership stints undermine the democratic fabric of political parties, drawing from her family’s deep ties to the Congress and its historical commitment to internal democracy. While these reflections are valuable, readers should approach them with an understanding of Dr Heptulla’s political journey, which includes her eventual departure from the Congress and transition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
A key theme throughout In Pursuit of Democracy is Dr Heptulla’s identity as a Muslim woman navigating the male-dominated, often polarised world of Indian politics. Her journey reflects the strength it took to assert herself in spaces where her gender and religious identity could have been barriers. She writes candidly about the challenges she faced, not just from political adversaries but also from within her party and community.
One of the most powerful sections of the book is Dr Heptulla’s recounting of her tenure as Governor of Manipur. Her efforts to restore peace and foster development in the conflict-ridden state testify to her belief in the power of dialogue and direct engagement.
She describes how bringing local leaders together, listening to their grievances, and fostering a sense of community helped resolve long-standing blockades and ethnic tensions that have erupted again recently.
The book will appeal to a diverse audience. Mainly for political science and history students, it offers invaluable insights into India’s democratic evolution, parliamentary procedures, and the inner workings of its political parties. Finally, Dr Heptulla’s prose is candid and conversational, drawing readers into the intimate details of her life while offering a front-row seat to some of the most significant political events in modern Indian history.