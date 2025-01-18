The trees and rivers that talk of writing

From Virginia Woolf and John Berger to Mohandas Gandhi and Shiva Naipaul, Amitava Kumar tells us that great literature comes from observation. Kumar has repeated in his previous books, The Blue Book and The Yellow Book, that the first draft of great works of literature is recorded in the daily journals of the artist.

In The Green Book, he once again tells the reader that the origins of art are in patience and observation. For Kumar, art comes from observing nature—there is so much to look for sitting under a tree, touching grass, or going in search of a Gulmohur tree. Amitava Kumar’s The Green Book addresses a real need, filling a chasm in the canon of literature about climate, trees, and rivers. It is also a book about life that shows alternate ways of living.

I was reading the book in the year-end, which is accompanied by existential dread for me. Amitava Kumar’s The Green Book opened with a lesson and a soothing balm, words from May Sarton’s Journal, “Keep busy with survival. Imitate the trees. Learn to lose in order to recover, and remember that nothing stays the same for long, not even pain, psychic pain.”

Another quote from Louise Erdich resonated with me, “When it happens that you are broken, or betrayed, or left, or hurt, or death brushes near, let yourself sit by an apple tree and listen to the apples falling all around you in heaps, wasting their sweetness. Tell yourself you tasted as many as you could.”