Fickle feelings matter as much as morals, says Anuja Chandramouli

As a young Tamilian girl, Chandramouli grew up hearing the story of Kannagi. What intrigued her was her constantly evolving response to it—from love to hate and then love all over again. Needless to say, she felt compelled to create her own version. Excerpts from an interview:

Do you think today’s reader will be drawn to this epic?

Some stories are forever and Kannagi and Madhavi’s love for the same man which led them down a perilous path of intense pleasure and excruciating pain is one for the ages. Readers have been telling me that they found themselves rooting for both of them and have been moved to tears by this timeless tale of love triumphing over loss.

The book raises questions about morality, sacrifice, and the consequences of our choices. Tell us more.

Who decides right and wrong? I have always wondered about that… What is considered good and moral today might be considered an unspeakable crime deserving of the death penalty tomorrow. That is the topsy-turvy world we live in, so fickle feelings matter as much as changing morals. Satisfaction is every bit as likely to lead to salvation as sacrifice. And actions may have damning consequences but that is something that might be easier to live with if it has its roots in personal choice, amoral though it may be as opposed to societally enforced righteous conduct.

How different and alike are Kannagi and Madhavi?

Kannagi and Madhavi have little in common. The former is a gentle, timid soul and a devoted wife, who takes her duties seriously and is loyal to a fault. The dancing girl is effervescent and married to her art, training to achieve elusive perfection so that she may transcend the limitations imposed on her by her gender and the exploitative devadasi tradition she belongs to. However, neither hesitates to move heaven and earth for love.

If you could meet your characters, what would you say to them?

I’d rather listen to what they have to say. It would be nice to know if brief spells of ecstasy are worth the protracted agony. If they could do it all over again, would they choose peace? Or passion?