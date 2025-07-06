The power of a minute

What can one learn or realise in a minute? Even the Instagram reels we mindlessly scroll through often last longer than that. But One Minute Wisdom by Debashis Chatterjee shows us the quiet power of a single minute. We all have our moments of realisation, profound truths, or even bursts of insight. One Minute Wisdom is a thoughtful, concise collection of such light-bulb moments. Chatterjee, the longest-serving director of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, distills years of wisdom into minutes that might stay with you for a lifetime. Drawn from the author’s experiences with world leaders, managers, and even unsuspecting students, the book offers an interesting blend of short stories, anecdotes, and leadership lessons.
Written in simple and accessible language, the book is divided into three broad sections—Life, Learning, and Leadership. Each essay or note offers a crisp takeaway, ideal for readers who are short on time but big on ambition.
The strength of the book lies in its ability to extract profound meaning from everyday moments. In one story, Chatterjee writes about his meeting with a serial entrepreneur, or the so-called “big daddy of Indian start-ups.” The story gives a funny but important insight on detecting bullshit. In another, he talks about the monk who taught him the secret art of ‘how to desire’—-giving insight of focusing on deserving before you desire.
There are stories of ‘unsuspecting students’ asking innocent questions that reveal deeper truths, of managers rethinking their life priorities in coaching sessions, and of insights drawn from nature, mythology, and science.
Another powerful takeaway from the book is Chatterjee’s distinction between ‘chasing happiness’ and ‘finding meaning at work’. He argues that while happiness is often fleeting and dependent on external validation, meaning provides a deeper, more sustainable sense of purpose—a defining mark of true leadership.
These reflections, along with others on time, silence, ego, and the balance between ambition and contentment, are what make One Minute Wisdom more than a book—it becomes a habit, a small practice in mindfulness and introspection.
The book is designed to be savoured in pieces—one note at a time. Read a snippet in the morning, think about it during the lunch hour, or even revisit a metaphor when your head is resting or fighting endless thoughts. Over time, these minute-long eureka moments accumulate, paving the way to a new perspective on life and lasting growth. Keep it handy—the book might deliver your next ‘aha moment’ in just one minute.