The power of a minute

The strength of the book lies in its ability to extract profound meaning from everyday moments. In one story, Chatterjee writes about his meeting with a serial entrepreneur, or the so-called “big daddy of Indian start-ups.” The story gives a funny but important insight on detecting bullshit. In another, he talks about the monk who taught him the secret art of ‘how to desire’—-giving insight of focusing on deserving before you desire.

There are stories of ‘unsuspecting students’ asking innocent questions that reveal deeper truths, of managers rethinking their life priorities in coaching sessions, and of insights drawn from nature, mythology, and science.

Another powerful takeaway from the book is Chatterjee’s distinction between ‘chasing happiness’ and ‘finding meaning at work’. He argues that while happiness is often fleeting and dependent on external validation, meaning provides a deeper, more sustainable sense of purpose—a defining mark of true leadership.

These reflections, along with others on time, silence, ego, and the balance between ambition and contentment, are what make One Minute Wisdom more than a book—it becomes a habit, a small practice in mindfulness and introspection.