Living with Enlightenment

Those people who don’t take life for granted will have a child-like innocence and find them participating with the movement of life with grace and joy. Success and failure become points of celebration rather than points of frustrations.

The ordinary paradigm is when you are successful there is greed to be more successful and thus lose your totality in rejoicing success. The greed to be more successful makes you look at the other as a threat and a competitor. When there is failure, instead of learning from failure you whip yourself with self-pity. One has to celebrate one’s learning and failure as an opportunity to learn.

So, when you are successful, celebrate your success an don’t fill that moment with greed but with joy. Include planning of what actions you should take.

When success and failure come, see the surprise. See that many variables have contributed to it. Don’t lose the quality of being surprised. Don’t be dead to surprise. The moment wonderment is dead, surprise is lost in you. In every moment bring the quality of surprise and embrace each moment with this energy. Then you will be able to celebrate success and failure.

The soul of enlightened living involves:

a) Understanding that Truth wins and not lies

b) Hurt or upset whether justified or not, is self-damaging

c) Seeing opportunity in difficulty

d) Perceiving every experience and situation as divine message

e) Learning to operate from infinite possibilities

f) Understanding EGO is the greatest obstacle in self-realisation

g) Learning to be prosperity consciousness

A fanatic Christian went to a Buddhist monk and taught him the bible. Each time the missionary read out from the bible, the Buddhist monk had tears in his eyes and started saying. “What a wonderful truth.” Christian was very happy. He thought to himself that he had done a great job and he would return the very next day to convert him. The same evening, he went to the Church and prayed to the lord and said, “Oh, Lord I got a Buddhist monk confess that you’re the son of God and that you are divine.” The Lord replied, “Does this act inflated your Christian ego or reduced ego?”