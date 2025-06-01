Musk’s Mind and Mayhem

To Musk, it is a matter of conviction that he’s saving the world with Tesla and saving the human species from extinction by using his SpaceX rockets (‘We need to be a multiplanetary species so the planet Earth survives a big meteorite hit to save mankind!’) that makes him something of an over-the-top character. The author finds Musk’s approach to the world also resulted in one noteworthy turnaround: he used to be a Democrat, who abandoned that camp and turned into an implacable foe of regulation of his businesses. The real danger is that he has the ear of the American President Donald Trump. An examination of Musk’s life, from the height of his power as the richest man in the world to what the author sees as the beginning of his downfall.

In just six years, Musk turned Tesla into the world’s most prized automobile manufacturer and cast himself as a saviour of humanity and an altruist whose fortune would stop climate change and colonise Mars.

Hubris Maximus is a detailed portrait of the world’s richest man’s quick rise, the chaos of his empire, and the spectacle of his implosion, which Siddiqui sees as happening now. He breaks up the making of the Techno King, arguing that the warning signs were always visible to anyone looking for them. Musk’s audacity and erratic behaviour powered his success from the early days, and he relished in his increasing power; at every turn, he spurned regulators and whistle-blowers. Those who dared to ask questions were foes to a man who needed the unblinking support of ‘yes men’. Musk is in a unique position to throw it all up. Who will save him from himself?