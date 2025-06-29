The past is no longer tense

The book The Missing Rocks of Hampi centres around three children, Devyani, Nakul, and Sarang, who accompany their mother, Dr Brinda Ratnagar, a water resources expert, to Hampi. Ratnagar is scheduled to ratify the construction of a huge tourism project planned on the banks of the main branch of the river. So, while the book deals with how the children help protect their mother from the devious actions of the landsharks, it also explores history and the age-old water management system of Hampi and its relevance to the present times.
The book oscillates between the past and the present, where every alternate chapter takes the readers back in time to the early 14th and 15th centuries. “I wanted to make history engaging and inspiring for today’s readers, which is why I explored the idea of bringing traditional water wisdom and modern situations, which every child can relate to,” says Mala Kumar.
While history is often associated with insipid details of dates, battles, and rulers, the book showcases history in a manner that resonates with children. From the battles of the Vijayanagar empire and the resplendent Hampi Bazaar to the pioneering water management system that was built centuries ago, the book not only serves to educate but also highlights how history and the past hold solutions for our present-day problems. The writing style is crisp yet breezy, which makes it appealing for children.
The book, which took about eight months to make, is a result of extensive research for which Mala Kumar connected with several individuals from organisations dedicated to sustainability, water conservation, resource management, and the like. “I spoke to a lot of experts like Vishwanath S, the founder of the Rainwater Club and trustee of Biome Environmental Trust; Mohan S Rao, who worked with the Archaeological Survey of India to restore an ancient temple tank in the Vittala temple complex in Hampi; and Shama Pawar, the founder of The Kishkindha Trust, Anegundi, Hampi. All of them have given me invaluable inputs. I also read a lot of reports and books written for children, some of them a century old or more. Some parts of history are still not clear. Did Hakka and Bukka see brave rabbits? Did the saint Vidyaranya suggest the setting up of Hampi? Fiction allowed me to put out these doubts without compromising on facts,” says the author.
Wonderfully illustrated by Megha Vishwanath, the delightful book is not just a thriller but one that makes children understand that history is not just a boring subject about the past but a relevant one that has answers for a better today and a brighter tomorrow.