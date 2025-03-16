'Too Good to be True' book review An easy-peasy love story

Digital creator Prajakta Koli’s debut novel begins with the words, ‘I hope this book sets the romantic bar in your life so high that everyone you meet brings a ladder to the first date. Don’t settle for less, cutie.’

And therein lies the problem. The romance between the kurta-wearing Avani, who works in a bookstore, and the Rude Hot Guy, also known as Aman, who turns out to be the ‘every girl’s fantasy’ kind, begins in the most filmy manner, only for them to be completely smitten with each other, and so the romance does seem too good to be true. To give Koli credit, the title did warn us.

Where the author does score is making the reader care for her protagonists—both of them. The diary-like quality of the narrative allows both Aman and Avani to speak directly to the reader and express their thoughts and feelings. The book is an easy read and even the conflict that occurs is a minor issue—the reader can see the resolution from miles away. If you are a fan of the creator and want an easy, uncomplicated read, this book ticks all the boxes.

Koli, who was a speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival, sat for a quick chat about the book.