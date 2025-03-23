'Romanicing The 80s' book review A Departed Decade’s Delise

It was the decade of Bollywood’s Disco Dancers, Walkmans playing Moonwalker Jackson, long afternoons spent playing carrom in front of desert coolers, and the thrill of crank calls. The unforgettable 80s.
Seema Sethi’s new book, Romancing The 80s: Snapshots From A Cherished Decade, celebrates the Assi ka Romance with a neon-tinged nostalgia. The book—which comes with a cinematic intermission—captures a cherished decade of the 80’s—whether through the obsession with Shahenshah, or Kapil Dev’s unbeaten innings that turned underdogs into world champions.
Whether you lived through the 80s or experienced it through the silver screen, this book transports you to that era with every turn of the page. For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, it sparks wide-eyed curiosity, leading to questions for the old-timers: What’s a crank call? Did cars really have curtains? Who smokes a sweet Phantom cigarette?
For the rest, the book is a reason to smile, happy memories of getting ready for studio photographs, the leather-like pants with tiger prints and classic Kancha (glass marble) collection. Sethi also delves into the icons of the decade that have faded into nostalgia—Nirula’s and audiocassettes, Chitrahaar and Doordarshan, disco and Nazia Hassan, single-screen theatres and Indrajal Comics, Hamara Bajaj and the Ambassador, and many more.
The book seamlessly stitches these snapshots together with humour, zest, and that unmistakable Assi Ka Pyar—which the author herself experienced in the typical 80s style: through a crank call.
One of the book’s strengths is its ability to evoke emotions. Readers who grew up in the 80s will find themselves transported back to their childhood, recalling the melodies of Kishore Kumar, the charm of Doordarshan, and the excitement of visiting video rental stores. For younger readers, the book serves as a fascinating glimpse into a time when life was slower but perhaps more meaningful.
Sethi’s writing is engaging and infused with warmth, making it an enjoyable read. However, those looking for deep historical analysis might find it more anecdotal than analytical.
It is more than just a coffee table book; it’s a time portal in the decade that shaped the cultural, and political history of India. It is a delightful read for anyone who wants to relive the past or understand what made the 80s such a special time in India’s cultural history.