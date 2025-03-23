'Romanicing The 80s' book review A Departed Decade’s Delise

It was the decade of Bollywood’s Disco Dancers, Walkmans playing Moonwalker Jackson, long afternoons spent playing carrom in front of desert coolers, and the thrill of crank calls. The unforgettable 80s.

Seema Sethi’s new book, Romancing The 80s: Snapshots From A Cherished Decade, celebrates the Assi ka Romance with a neon-tinged nostalgia. The book—which comes with a cinematic intermission—captures a cherished decade of the 80’s—whether through the obsession with Shahenshah, or Kapil Dev’s unbeaten innings that turned underdogs into world champions.

Whether you lived through the 80s or experienced it through the silver screen, this book transports you to that era with every turn of the page. For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, it sparks wide-eyed curiosity, leading to questions for the old-timers: What’s a crank call? Did cars really have curtains? Who smokes a sweet Phantom cigarette?