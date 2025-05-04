The weary weight of womanhood

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count explores the lives of three Nigerian women, Chiamaka, Zikora, and Omelogor, and one Guinean woman, Kadiatou, and their dreams and destinies. Chiamaka, a travel writer, recalls her past lovers as she is stuck at home during the Covid pandemic. Zikora is a successful lawyer who believes she has failed at other aspects of life. Omelogor is a banker who launders money to help poor women start their businesses. Kadiatou works in housekeeping at a hotel where she faces a tragedy that upends the life she had built for herself and her daughter in America. What unites these women is the resilience they have had to build to survive in a world that is tainted with misogyny and violence.

Through Chiamaka, Adichie captures the emotional exhaustion brought on by the covid pandemic. ‘Every morning, I was hesitant to rise, because to get out of bed was to approach again the possibility of sorrow,’ she writes. She recalls her relationship with a man, Darnell, which had turned into an obsession. With Darnell, Chiamaka had to fight for every morsel of intimacy. Darnell mocked her for her wealth while he enjoyed the benefits of the same wealth – fancy birthday trips, expensive gadgets, fine wine and dining. Chia wants to talk to Omelogor about Darnell but resists doing so because she is afraid of the self-respect and strength Omelogor brings out in her. When Chia finally finds a man who seems dream-like, she realises her desires might differ from what society wants her to desire.