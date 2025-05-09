At age 87, Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o remains impassioned about the power of language

NEW YORK: At age 87, Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o hopes he can summon the strength for at least one more book.

He would call it “Normalized Abnormality,” about the lasting scars of colonialism, whether in Africa, Europe or North America, that are widely accepted today.

“I will write it if I have the energy,” Ngũgĩ, who has struggled with kidney problems in recent years, said during a telephone interview.

One of the world’s most revered writers and a perennial candidate for the Nobel Prize, Ngũgĩ remains an energetic speaker with opinions no less forceful than they have been for the past 60 years. Since emerging as a leading voice of post-colonial Africa, he has been calling for Africans to reclaim their language and culture and denouncing the tyranny of Kenya’s leaders. His best known books include the nonfiction “Decolonizing the Mind” and the novel “Devil on the Cross,” one of many books that he wrote in his native Gikũyũ.

Ngũgĩ has been praised by critics and writers worldwide, and imprisoned, beaten, banned and otherwise threatened in his native country. Since the 1970s, he has mostly lived overseas, emigrating to England and eventually settling in California, where he is a Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Irvine.