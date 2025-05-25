Growing with Grief

In the summer of 2021, as the second wave of Covid lashed the country, taking down so many people and tearing families asunder, Andaleeb Wajid, her husband Mansoor and her mother-in-law all contracted the virus. Andaleeb and her mother-in-law went into one hospital, her husband into another. Hospitalisation did not equal recovery in this case, and soon, the author’s mother-in-law succumbed to the deadly virus. A mere five days later, Andaleeb lost her husband, too. And things were never the same again.

Andaleeb is a popular and prolific writer who has published 50 books in the past 15 years.

Writing this memoir was clearly an act of catharsis, and the one standout is the book’s blazing honesty. Andaleeb takes us through her relatively young life, sharing with the reader the pain of losing a beloved father when she was a preteen, settling for a marriage planned by her parents, learning to grow into the roles of wife and mother, experiencing the pain of a miscarriage, and then the joy of delivering two children who are now her support system as much as she is theirs.