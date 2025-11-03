Charu's compartments: Rahul Bhattacharya on his new book 'Railsong'

For Charulatha Chitol, yearning was constant. She wanted “to become something”. A self-willed girl who lost her mother early, she grew up with her two brothers under the care of a stern railway foreman father devoted to his work. Set in the post-Independence years, Rahul Bhattacharya’s Railsong (Bloomsbury) traces her life from the railway township of her childhood in the 1960s to the late 1990s, against the backdrop of a nation in motion as steam engines gave way to diesel and India moved through the railway strike and the Emergency of the 1970s.

Nearly a decade after his first novel, The Sly Company of People Who Care (2011), Bhattacharya returns with Railsong. “I wanted to write a novel around an enterprise that gestures at the gargantuan scale and complexity of our country – such as the census, or the railways – with an individual in the middle of it,” Bhattacharya says. “I needed to discover the individual. And that process became the novel.”