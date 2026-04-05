Eighteen ways to dream a city

Life seems to be a constant hustle for the denizens of Mumbai, a hustle just to survive or, propelled by a desperation to escape their circumstances, to make good their future lives. For the aspiring actress in Diksha Basu’s Bollywood, Baby, the desire to make it in tinsel-town dictates her actions and the compromises she makes, as it does for all those who knock on the doors of the film industry every day. The nurse in Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s Nurse Shanti and the maid in The Girls of Visty Villa by Namita Devidayal want to escape their squalid circumstances, and this leads them to behave in ways wherein some lines are crossed. And of course, there is a building society story that has us smiling with amusement as well as flinching at the protagonist’s behaviour; though rendered humorously by Kersi Khambatta, the story makes an important point, that those wielding power who act out their prejudices can be a challenge to those trapped in those spaces. The tone in these stories is not judgemental; we are merely presented with the cause and effect that come into play under the circumstances.

Elsewhere, the writers turn their gaze on the vulnerabilities of people who are caught up in the push and pull of living in this big city where wanting to belong and riding on aspirations play a big part. In the ironically titled Normal Neighbours by Anindita Ghose, a couple finds themselves in an uncomfortable situation, escape from which seems optional but could render them outcasts. In Prayaag Akbar’s Hoodbhoy House, a couple resorts to using their daughter to strengthen their personal and professional network. And in Dharini Bhaskar’s Silver Clouds, the words dance around reality as the main character slowly reclaims her true feelings, at times wondering if she was in love with a man or if she was in love with the idea of Bombay when she was with that man.