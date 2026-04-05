Humanising the abstract

The book’s early sections are written with the authority of someone who has lived through cycles. Rustomjee’s retelling of the Cotton and Share Mania of the 1860s feels eerily familiar—its mix of speculative frenzy, sudden displacement, and moral aftermath could just as well describe the Harshad Mehta episode or the crypto bubble. His recounting of the 1991 reforms, the dot-com euphoria, and the global financial crisis is equally restrained, treating these events as part of a longer rhythm of risk, regulation, and reinvention. He compares that “the stock market is modern India’s Golconda,” a place where ordinary people continue to search for their diamonds—Reliance, Infosys, HDFC Bank—just as earlier generations once searched for the Kohinoor.

Rustomjee’s greatest strength lies in his ability to humanise an abstract system. He notes: “Every day, many of the traders pouring into the BSE will genuflect and say a little prayer before the portrait of Lakshmi in the lobby.” The image is both literal and allegorical—faith and finance, divine and digital, coexisting without contradiction. Through such moments, Rustomjee reminds readers that markets are not just economic institutions but cultural ones, repositories of belief and behaviour. He captures this duality without romanticising it, showing how India’s capitalism remains as spiritual as it is statistical.