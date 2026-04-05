The trouble with the story

Spy fiction often relies on spectacle—cyber-plots, high-speed chases, and cutting-edge gadgetry—but Shyam Bhatia, in The Quiet Correspondent, offers a more grounded and contemplative alternative. Drawing on his long career as a foreign correspondent for The Observer, Bhatia crafts a narrative shaped by lived experience, one that explores the uneasy overlap between journalism and intelligence work in volatile regions. The result is a novel marked by moral strain, political ambiguity, and the personal risks borne by those who report from the world’s most unstable zones.

The story follows Amol Batty, a British-Indian journalist covering conflicts in the Middle East. Unlike the physical bravado that spy fiction usually depicts, Batty’s strengths lie in empathy, deep listening, and careful observation. Through Batty, Bhatia shows how easily journalists can drift into the orbit of intelligence agencies because of the access they command.