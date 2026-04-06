Losing gave me freedom: Kiran Desai on missing out on second Booker

NEW DELHI: There is a real upside to loss, says celebrated author Kiran Desai, who knows only too well what a win can take out of a person and would like to focus on her mother, the renowned Anita Desai.

Kiran Desai was only 35 when she won the Booker for her 2006 novel "The Inheritance of Loss", the youngest woman author to do so at the time.

She came close to it again last November when "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny" was shortlisted for the coveted prize.

"That second Booker didn't happen. But there are no regrets."

"I've learned over time that, of course, it's an honour to win, but there is a real upside to loss. I remember telling my mother, 'I don't want to win' because I knew how much it takes out of you to have everyone's eyes on you. My mother, she's 88, 89 now, I want to focus on her. She's my priority," Desai told PTI during her recent visit to India.

"And also, when there are no eyes on you, as I was telling my editor, you can go back to scratching in the dirt like a chicken in the yard, which is what writing is all about. You're alone, you're not self-conscious, and you're really free to work. So yes, there's an upside to loss," she added.

Desai recalls how overwhelming the first Booker win was.

The New York-based author, now 54, chuckles at the memory, noting that she barely grew outside the world of her book then.

Her mother Anita Desai, who has been shortlisted three times for the Booker Prize -- for "Clear Light of Day" (1980), "In Custody" (1984), and "Fasting, Feasting" (1999) -- knows too well about the weight of recognition.

Her words of wisdom after the close-call this time -- Kiran Desai lost out to Hungarian-British author David Szalay who won the Booker 2025 for his book "Flesh" -- landed perfectly for the daughter.

"She told me, Now you're free to experiment with your life and your work," Desai recalled.

"That's exactly what I felt -- it gave me freedom."