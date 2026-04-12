Carry on, Doctor

What first drew you to Jamini Sen’s story?

I always believe that the bigger things in life are by destiny and not design. There is a strong personal link that I share with Jamini Sen. I am among the last of her descendants. While growing up, I would often come across carefully preserved objects, such as King Prithvi’s gold watch. My grandmother would tell me they had belonged to Jamini. As I grew older, she shared more details, especially about the Nepal years. As a small child, I probably wouldn’t have understood everything, but over time, the stories deepened. She captured my imagination completely. I began to see not just her personal achievements, but what she had accomplished professionally, and what she had done for the country, especially for women. And with that came a sense of anger. Here was a woman who had achieved so much, and yet there is barely any record of her in history. She is remembered abroad, but not in India. So I began writing her story.

The book also talks about the prevailing ideologies and idealism that surrounded Sen.

All of us are shaped by the times we live in. Jamini herself was a person of great idealism. That was a defining trait—not just of her, but also of her sister and her father.

The period they lived in played a significant role in cultivating this sense of idealism—a love for the country, pride in the homeland, and a commitment to values larger than oneself. What stands out is how this idealism extended into their personal lives as well.