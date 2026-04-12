Elon’s electric shocks

Even before his short-lived bromance with US President Donald Trump grabbed headlines, billionaire Elon Musk was already a constant presence in the media. It is obvious why he was at the centre of public conversation. As the richest man in the world and the main force behind Tesla, he created one of the most recognisable international brands and set a worldwide trend in electric vehicles.

It is not just Musk’s business successes which made him the most-talked-about entrepreneur in recent times. His polarising personality, controversial style of leadership and combative online persona have all combined to evoke interest in the life and times of Musk.

Though he has several profitable ventures to his credit, Musk is primarily identified with Tesla, the start-up he transformed into a billion-dollar conglomerate. In The Tesla Files: The Inside Story of Musk’s Empire, investigative journalists Sonke Iwersen and Michael Verfurden, with the German newspaper Handelsblatt, dig deep to provide a rare peek into the internal functioning of this world-famous car company. Their findings do not make for pretty reading as they show how safety norms are sacrificed in favour of speed, how dissent and criticism are not just discouraged but crushed and how Musk’s demanding leadership and bizarre behaviour leave the workforce exhausted and living in constant fear.