The city without a pause

Ashoke Mukhopadhyay’s No. 1 Akashganga Lane is shaped by a central tension: the slow cadence of a settled Kolkata neighbourhood set against the relentless pace of platform-driven gig work. Zenith Roy’s translation captures the city with authenticity, preserving its everyday rhythms and the anxiety that runs beneath urban life.
The novel refuses to romanticise either side of this divide. The balconies, chai addas, and rain‑soaked afternoons of Akashganga Lane are rendered with warmth but without nostalgia. Mukhopadhyay resists the familiar impulse to turn older neighbourhoods into symbols of a gentler past. These are lived‑in, ordinary spaces. At the same time, food delivery riders and app‑based drivers are portrayed as people rather than social types, even as their work leaves them little room to pause or rest.
Sriman, the novel’s central figure, lives this imbalance daily. His deliveries are not merely about transporting food but about time management, calculation, and survival. Each food order is a negotiation with distance, traffic, hunger, and an unforgiving algorithm. A single “block” by an app operator can erase a worker overnight, turning him “almost like a ghost” and replacing face‑to‑face accountability with digital control.
Yet Sriman is not defined only by vulnerability. He imagines escape in practical terms: a cloud kitchen run by his mother, where riders become partners rather than competitors. The late‑night orders — biryani, kebabs, momos arriving at four in the morning — open a window onto the city after dark, sustained by young professionals and insomniacs. These transactions feed one economy while creating space for another, allowing small food entrepreneurs to emerge within the same constrained system.
Mrittika, a two‑wheeler rider in the gig economy, offers a parallel portrait of endurance. Her rituals before the mirror and her insistence on self‑respect resist a system that values her only through ratings and speed. As a woman working alone on city streets, she is also more exposed to everyday risks—unwanted attention, verbal abuse, and the constant need for vigilance. Through her story, Mukhopadhyay threads in gendered realities with precision, from the reverence accorded to motherhood to the violent demand for male heirs enforced by an abusive mother‑in‑law.
The novel also acknowledges moments of collective action. The riders protest falling payouts and inhumane conditions, launching a strike website that gathers momentum and gets support and visibility.
Mukhopadhyay’s prose is lucid in domestic scenes, which offer brief shelter from the city’s demand for efficiency. By the end, the lane emerges as more than a backdrop. It becomes a living presence — modest, adaptive, and resilient — standing quietly against cities engineered for speed.