The city without a pause

Ashoke Mukhopadhyay’s No. 1 Akashganga Lane is shaped by a central tension: the slow cadence of a settled Kolkata neighbourhood set against the relentless pace of platform-driven gig work. Zenith Roy’s translation captures the city with authenticity, preserving its everyday rhythms and the anxiety that runs beneath urban life.

The novel refuses to romanticise either side of this divide. The balconies, chai addas, and rain‑soaked afternoons of Akashganga Lane are rendered with warmth but without nostalgia. Mukhopadhyay resists the familiar impulse to turn older neighbourhoods into symbols of a gentler past. These are lived‑in, ordinary spaces. At the same time, food delivery riders and app‑based drivers are portrayed as people rather than social types, even as their work leaves them little room to pause or rest.