At the crossroads of passing lives

Mahatma Gandhi’s 1927 visit remains one of the most memorable. Travelling with Kasturba and C Rajagopalachari, he addressed large crowds on khadi, self-reliance, and non-violence. His request that autograph seekers pledge to wear khadi turned everyday encounters into moral lessons. Describing the island, he said that “Ceylon seemed to be a fragrant, beautiful pearl dropped from the nasal ring of India.”

Australian cricketer Don Bradman’s four stopovers between 1930 and 1948 highlight Colombo’s role as a pre-aviation sporting waypoint. Though he played only two matches, his appearances—especially the 1948 game at the Colombo Oval on a mistakenly shortened pitch—left a lasting mark on Sri Lanka’s cricketing imagination.

Writer Anton Chekhov’s brief 58‑hour stop in 1890, on his return from the Sakhalin penal colony, left behind a charming anecdote: his spontaneous purchase of two mongooses with his companion Glinka, later captured in photographs. His vivid impressions of Ceylon echoed through later Russian literature, including the work of Ivan Bunin. Deeply struck by the island, he even hinted in his letters at a romantic encounter in a coconut forest.

Kamalakaran includes personalities who widen the narrative frame, such as Siamese prince Chakrabongse Bhuvanath, whose letters reveal an emerging diplomatic awareness, and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who praised Colombo’s orderliness while recounting exchanges with a local guide. Other visitors—including Crown Prince Hirohito in 1921, dancer Jane Sherman, Urabi Pasha, Mary Thorn Carpenter, Jules Leclercq, Nicolas Roerich and Esper Ukhtomsky—add further texture to this global mosaic. What emerges is not a single portrait of Colombo but a composite, shaped by encounters and passing impressions. Kamalakaran shows that cities are defined as much by those who pause briefly at their shores as by those who build or govern them—each traveller offering a fragment that enriches the whole.