Missing the finer notes

Music composer OP Nayyar once said, “The most important person in my life was Asha Bhosle. She was the best person I ever met.” He also spoke of helping her emerge from the “heavy inferiority complex of Lata,” insisting that “Asha’s magic came out when she was with me. Now there is no ras in her singing.” It is this revealing, almost intimate glimpse into a creative partnership that a chapter in Ramya Sarma’s Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music explores. Filled with such recurring moments, the book offers flashes into the life of the legendary singer who has only recently passed away, even as they leave the reader wanting more.
The chapter on Asha and Lata Mangeshkar touches on a relationship that has long existed in the public imagination. Sarma recounts the temporary break between the sisters when Asha secretly married Ganpatrao Bhosle and left her parental home. It was a decisive moment, one that shaped both her personal and professional life. However, the much-discussed professional rivalry is glossed over by familiar assertions—Asha reiterating that her Didi has a special place in her heart.
The chapter on RD Burman holds some of the most evocative details. Their first meeting, when he asked her for an autograph. Their games of table tennis “between rehearsals and recordings.” The roses he sent her anonymously. These are the kinds of moments that begin to build a life on the page. Even the familiar assertion that Pancham gave her difficult songs, drawing out and refining her voice, appears here.
While the book offers insights into Asha and her relationships, what it lacks are details. Sarma quotes Manohar Iyer extensively, who suggests that Asha sang for Burman in films like Bandini and Kala Pani only because of his fallout with Lata. It is a claim that reduces a rich artistic collaboration to circumstance. The relationship between Asha and Dada Burman could hardly have been a stopgap arrangement; if she sang those songs, it was because her voice brought something specific to his compositions.
Elsewhere, Sarma cites a translated account by Anupama Joshi, in which Dada Kondke recalls a closeness that almost led to marriage. “It would come as a big surprise to you… Ashabai and I were going to get married…” It lands like a revelation. And then it simply stops. There is no follow-up, no attempt to explore what such a relationship might have meant in the context of Asha’s life.
Sarma recounts the temporary break between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar when Asha secretly married Ganpatrao Bhosle and left her parental home
There are moments when the narrative comes alive—particularly when Asha speaks about her married life. A few anecdotes bring warmth and immediacy. A quote attributed to Sachin Bhowmik suggests that, towards the end, Pancham was alone, his marriage having come to an end at a time when companionship was most needed. The book raises the questions but without seeking answers.
The chapter that sustains interest the most is the one titled Asha the Actress, where the material feels more focused and contained. Elsewhere, the book reads as a compilation—voices and opinions stitched together, often repetitive, rarely interrogated.
The absence of a bibliography is striking. With so many quotes drawn from different sources, the reader is left unsure of their origins—whether Asha ever spoke directly to Sarma, or whether her words are entirely sourced from elsewhere. That this space is instead given over to a collection of her favourite recipes feels oddly misplaced.
The chapters on her tours and collaborations outside Hindi cinema are adequate as information, but they do little to build a more layered portrait of the artist. Books built from second-hand material about a figure as loved and revered as Asha Bhosle may still find readers. But for those looking for more insight, it may not offer a full picture. The fragments intrigue, certainly, even as they never quite come together.