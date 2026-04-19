Missing the finer notes

The chapter on RD Burman holds some of the most evocative details. Their first meeting, when he asked her for an autograph. Their games of table tennis “between rehearsals and recordings.” The roses he sent her anonymously. These are the kinds of moments that begin to build a life on the page. Even the familiar assertion that Pancham gave her difficult songs, drawing out and refining her voice, appears here.

While the book offers insights into Asha and her relationships, what it lacks are details. Sarma quotes Manohar Iyer extensively, who suggests that Asha sang for Burman in films like Bandini and Kala Pani only because of his fallout with Lata. It is a claim that reduces a rich artistic collaboration to circumstance. The relationship between Asha and Dada Burman could hardly have been a stopgap arrangement; if she sang those songs, it was because her voice brought something specific to his compositions.

Elsewhere, Sarma cites a translated account by Anupama Joshi, in which Dada Kondke recalls a closeness that almost led to marriage. “It would come as a big surprise to you… Ashabai and I were going to get married…” It lands like a revelation. And then it simply stops. There is no follow-up, no attempt to explore what such a relationship might have meant in the context of Asha’s life.