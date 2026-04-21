Africa, from A to Z

The book was inspired by his earlier collection The Alphabets of Latin America (Bloomsbury), which he wrote between 2016 and 2019, which was widely appreciated and translated into Italian, Spanish and Malayalam. “As children, we all begin our learning journey with alphabets, and as I knew nothing about Africa before writing these poems, with all humility, I could only hope to learn the alphabets of Africa, to begin with. The format gave me the opportunity to transcend the barriers of time and space and juxtapose poems on contemporary Africa with ancient ones,” he tells TMS.

That sense of movement runs throughout the collection. “It is a pilgrimage to the birthplace of our species,” he says. Rejecting the idea of writing as an “outsider”, he argues, Africa belongs to all of humanity. “It is the real Garden of Eden. Adam and Eve evolved and migrated out of Africa. That makes our species an African species and all of us migrant Africans,” he adds.