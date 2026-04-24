The Patient Approach

If it helps to heal

The essence of the book is the coexistence of medicine and belief. Patients don’t always approach illness in a purely clinical way–there are deep emotions and personal experiences linked to a diagnosis. And the doctor often has to work their way around it. Turel says, “I’m the kind of person to allow superstitions even if it may sound hilarious or ridiculous to others… but this seems to help in the healing process.” This approach plays out across chapters, where authority is replaced by accommodation.

The tone of the book keeps shifting throughout, sometimes within the same story. In one instance, a patient’s obsession with food turns out to be a symptom, but also a source of levity. There are stories that hinge on irony, where expectations of recovery are disrupted, diagnoses arriving too late or too early, and others that lean into absurdity. Turel, while talking about the almost absurd situations where doctors are approached for medical advice, recalls a peculiar incident during a funeral: “A lady was complaining about headaches, leg pain, stomach ache… and I said it’s your turn next.” But the book is careful not to stay in this register. “The aim is to also educate and not just tell funny stories… and not all of them are funny,” he notes.