Between dharma and the desert

The word “Bishnoi” often brings up familiar and dramatic associations—the infamous Blackbuck poaching case, the Khejarli massacre, or even the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, Anu Lall’s Bishnois and the Blackbuck moves beyond them. Through her meticulous research, anecdotes, and personal observations, the book explores deeper questions about the Bishnoi community and its relationship with nature: Can dharma—an integral part of Bishnoi belief system—save the environment? What drives the ordinary Bishnoi community to make extraordinary sacrifices for the nature?
Bishnois are the followers of Guru Jambheshwar, who founded the Sect in 1485, and laid down 29 principles that talk about spirituality and environmental protection. The community is primarily found in Rajasthan.
The author draws on the popular film Kantara, using it as a reference point to discuss communities whose lives are shaped by ecological responsibility. This idea then expands to the Bishnois, comparing them with many communities who share a deep, spiritual connection with nature, such as the Chenchus of Andhra Pradesh, the Todas of Tamil Nadu, and the Galos of Arunachal Pradesh.
While many readers might already know about the Khejarli massacre and the inspiring story of Amrita Devi Bishnoi—where 363 members of the Bishnoi community sacrificed their lives to save Khejri trees—the book does not dwell on it as just a historical tragedy. Instead, it connects it to the present, showing how the legacy continues even today. One of the most moving examples is that of Radheshyam Bishnoi, who lost his life in May 2025 while chasing poachers. His story reflects the same sense of dharma and courage that defined the events of Khejarli.
One of the most powerful sections focuses on the idea of shaheeds, or martyrs—individuals who have died protecting nature. And rather than repeating familiar tales, the book introduces new, lesser-known accounts and names to show how this sense of sacrifice is woven into the community’s identity. Lall also revisits the Blackbuck hunting case of 1998, but instead of focusing on controversy, it uses the episode to explain Bishnoi values—highlighting how environmental protection is not a separate activity, but part of their moral system.
This Bishnoi belief system is explored in the chapter Desert Dharma. The author also addresses misconceptions about the community’s origins, challenging the idea that they are of Muslim descent. However, Lall’s writing style, which tries to document ‘all things Bishnois’, makes a few chapters a bit repetitive and tedious. The book is less about recounting known events and more about understanding a way of life. It shows how protecting nature is not an obligation for Bishnois, but an instinct.