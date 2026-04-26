Between dharma and the desert

The author draws on the popular film Kantara, using it as a reference point to discuss communities whose lives are shaped by ecological responsibility. This idea then expands to the Bishnois, comparing them with many communities who share a deep, spiritual connection with nature, such as the Chenchus of Andhra Pradesh, the Todas of Tamil Nadu, and the Galos of Arunachal Pradesh.

While many readers might already know about the Khejarli massacre and the inspiring story of Amrita Devi Bishnoi—where 363 members of the Bishnoi community sacrificed their lives to save Khejri trees—the book does not dwell on it as just a historical tragedy. Instead, it connects it to the present, showing how the legacy continues even today. One of the most moving examples is that of Radheshyam Bishnoi, who lost his life in May 2025 while chasing poachers. His story reflects the same sense of dharma and courage that defined the events of Khejarli.