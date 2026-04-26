The mountains we carry

In Bhutan, when a storyteller begins a tale with the magical phrase “Dangphu Dingphu (once upon a time),” the listeners respond with an affirming “ong (yes)”, showing that they are present and listening eagerly. It is this sense of participation, of stories as something spoken, heard, and collectively held, that Voices in the Wind: Folktales from the Himalayas captures so well. Edited by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal, the collection shows how cadence and rhythm are as important to folktales as the stories themselves.

Stories, the editors note, are integral to a civilisation. Folktales passed down through generations carry the wisdom of their time and place, tied closely to memory and collective remembrance. As Gokhale writes in the introduction, these folk stories are not lost over time; rather, they find new voices with new “interpretations and inflections.” Quoting Bhutanese writer Kunzang Choden, who is also a contributor, she notes, “The thing about oral tradition is that no one owns stories.” They belong to everyone.

It is this sense of continuity and movement that shapes the book. Divided into four parts—Western, Central, Central-Eastern, and North-Eastern Himalayas—the collection follows the geography of the region while tracing its narrative traditions. The introductions to each section provide context without overexplaining, allowing the stories to retain their texture while guiding the reader into different cultural landscapes.