To be or not to be boxed in

The memoir reads like a bildungsroman, where each city—Gwalior, Delhi, and Mumbai—functions as a stage in Mishra’s evolution. In Gwalior, where he was born, we encounter a strange, inward child who grows into a rebellious teenager, entangled in an illicit love affair with his convent school teacher, Miss Ginger. Even at this nascent stage, there are clear signs of his artistic temperament: an unnamed fear, a deep loneliness, and an engulfing sense of “magic, sorcery, or a miracle”—something Mishra describes as a recurring spiritual experience. He gains local fame for his singing, meeting Pandit Ravi Shankar, who says, “A voice like this at your age? You’ll go far.” We also meet his middle-class family: his father, Prabhash, whom Mishra addresses as “sir”; his grandmother Jidda, who had “done a crash course in growling”; and his mother and friends. Reflecting on this relationship, he writes, “Hamlet had committed an unconditional obedience to memory.”

It is not so much passion as drift that takes him to the National School of Drama. His close friend, Ramakant Vishnoi, often said, “There’s discipline in every bit of indiscipline. You just need the right perspective to see it that way,” a line that becomes central to Hamlet’s way of seeing. And so Hamlet leaves for Delhi, leaving behind his love interest, Sangini, whose memory continues to haunt him. Delhi opens up the world: Shakespeare, Goethe, the Natya Shastra, Brecht, Al Pacino. Here, Mishra realises that “he had done nothing wrong in pursuing a Robert De Niro dream.” Recognition follows. He writes songs that would be heard and loved years later—Ujla hi ujla sheher hoga, Husna, Jab sheher hamara sota hai. His play Hamlet, directed by the “merciless” Fritz Bennewitz, creates a buzz strong enough to draw Ketan Mehta, Saeed Akhtar Mirza, and Basu Bhattacharya to Delhi. For a while, he becomes the ‘king’ of the theatre circuit. But the ascent is restless rather than triumphant, and the narrative repeatedly circles back to the same unease: achievement does not resolve the question of worth.