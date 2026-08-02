The Cost of Female Dissent

When authority fears a society, history shows that it often turns its violence towards women. Patriarchy teaches communities to tie their honour to women’s bodies, and patriarchal power exploits this belief to terrorise the collective. Yet the deepest wounds are borne by women themselves. With technology, this violence has become more immediate, accessible, and calculated. In Fieldwork as a Sex Object, Meena Kandasamy confronts the brutal realities of sexist cyber abuse and online harassment, revealing how they invade a woman’s psyche by policing her body, her sexual agency, and even her freedom, until fear itself becomes a condition of existence.

Kandasamy builds the novel around Amrita Chaturvedi, or Amy, a committed communist whose deepfake sex video is made to go viral. Conscious of her upper-caste and upper-class privilege, Amy nevertheless speaks against the government and its policies. The state responds in a familiar way where her body becomes the site of punishment. The fabricated video hides the man’s face while exposing hers, underlining a patriarchal truth that when men and women are implicated together, public shame almost always settles completely on the woman. The novel’s politics is direct, but its real power lies in its portrayal of Amy’s psychological collapse, helplessness, and subdued rage as she realises that her body has been turned into a battlefield by the people in power.

While the novel is anchored in the violence of a deepfake video, it also examines society’s unease with female sexuality. Women who express their desires openly are branded with slurs, while their autonomy is dismissed as a product of ‘Western influence’. Through Amy’s mother, Kandasamy captures this moral policing by writing “Your attention-seeking, your Western individualism, it is because I was not emotionally available for you. In order to punish me for it, you have chosen to become super sexual.” For Amy’s family, the question is not what was done to her, but what she has supposedly done. This reversal of blame exposes the logic of patriarchy, where a woman’s freedom is treated as a threat and her sexuality as a transgression.

Kandasamy also celebrates the strength of women’s friendship through Amy and Nimmi. Amy, a Brahmin, and Nimmi, a Dalit, begin as ideological opponents, yet their bond grows through disagreement, empathy, and mutual respect. Amy’s remorse when she unknowingly makes Nimmi feel the weight of her upper-caste privilege reflects Kandasamy’s belief that acknowledging difference is the first step towards genuine solidarity. Their friendship suggests that shared resistance can transcend inherited hierarchies without denying their existence.