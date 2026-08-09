The inheritance of loss

There are two kinds of people in Mieko Kawakami’s Sisters in Yellow: those born into money and those who are not. Everything else is a consequence. Set in Japan in the late 1990s, the novel, translated from the Japanese by Lauren Taylor and Hitomi Yoshio, reads almost like literary horror, exposing the lives of those society has abandoned. The horror here lies in the terrifying normalcy of deprivation. Those born into wealth inherit a world designed for their survival while those born without it inherit debt, precarity, and a lifetime of impossible choices. One by one, every legitimate door closes, work fails, family fails, the state fails.

What remains open are the gates of the underworld, patiently waiting to absorb those with nowhere else to go. Kawakami writes, “People with money make the rules to help themselves, and poor people get sucked dry. And when you’re all dried up, when you’re nothing but dregs, they make you think it was your fault you failed at like. They make it sound like you had a chance. Well, f### that.” Kawakami unfolds this brutal world through the eyes of 15-year-old Hana, who lives with a mother absent in every way that matters. What follows is a painfully desperate yet innocent search for something heartbreakingly ordinary: a normal home and family, a life untouched by the constant arithmetic of survival. Hana reflects, “When I got to middle school, I started to notice things by my friends’ faces, by their attitudes. I could tell right away which kids were from normal homes and which ones weren’t.” Along the way, Hana finds fragments of belonging in other girls her age, Momoko and Ran, and in adults like Kimiko, Kotomi, and Yeongsu, who are themselves trying to stay afloat in a world that has long stopped making promises to people like them. Along with Kimiko, Hana opens Lemon, a shabby, gritty neighborhood bar in the alleys of Sangenjaya, Tokyo.