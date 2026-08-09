The prodigal polymath

Few 20th-century Indian intellectuals matched the range and originality of Damodar Dharmanand Kosambi. Mathematician, historian, numismatist, Sanskritist, Marxist and public intellectual, he produced landmark editions of Bhartrhari’s Satakatraya and Vidyakara’s Subhasitaratnakosa, pioneered the statistical study of ancient coin hoards, transformed the writing of Indian history through three major works, and left a lasting mark on disciplines that rarely speak to one another.
Yet despite these achievements, Kosambi remains oddly elusive. Admired across disciplines, he is more often cited than carefully read. Ram Ramaswamy’s DD Kosambi: One Life, Many Worlds is an ambitious attempt to restore coherence to a life that posterity has fragmented. Drawing on diaries, correspondence, family papers and institutional archives, Ramaswamy has produced a biography distinguished by meticulous research and intellectual balance. Speculation is rare; the narrative remains grounded in evidence.
One of the biography’s major achievements is its demonstration that Kosambi cannot be understood without understanding his father, Dharmanand Kosambi
One of the book’s major achievements is its demonstration that Kosambi cannot be understood without understanding his father, Dharmanand Kosambi. As Ramaswamy observes, “The passage of time has also made it easier to appreciate the crucial role played by Kosambi’s father Dharmanand, in part unwittingly, in the growth and development of his son.”
Dharmanand emerges as a remarkable figure in his own right. Born into modest circumstances in Goa, he devoted himself to the study of Buddhism, travelling across India, Sri Lanka and Burma before eventually reaching Harvard University. Despite lacking conventional academic qualifications, he became the first South Asian appointed to an academic position there. Ramaswamy’s judgement that his rise from “a farmer on a coconut plantation with essentially no prospects” to a scholar of international standing was among the most extraordinary achievements in the Kosambi family is persuasive.
Scholar of Pali, social reformer and socialist sympathiser, Dharmanand viewed scholarship as inseparable from ethical action. Equally valuable is Ramaswamy’s refusal to idealise him. His public commitments imposed real costs on his family through prolonged absences and intellectual restlessness. The biography is sensitive to the burdens borne by those closest to him, especially his wife, illuminating the imbalance between his intellectual pursuits and the domestic responsibilities that fell to her.
What Kosambi inherited from him was not simply learning but intellectual freedom and the encouragement to develop his exceptional gifts. Kosambi’s youthful diaries reveal an unusually self-aware intellect already committed to exploration “in the world of the mind.” His intellectual world would eventually stretch from Pune, Princeton and Harvard to Banaras and Aligarh, exposing him to a remarkable range of traditions and influences. Mathematics became his formal discipline, but his curiosity quickly overflowed disciplinary boundaries.
The years at Fergusson College proved especially productive. He received the Ramanujan Memorial Prize, was elected to the Indian Academy of Sciences, and established himself as one of India’s leading mathematicians. Ramaswamy is equally attentive to the man behind the achievements, illuminating a personality that was intensely curious, fiercely independent and, at times, difficult, alongside the family relationships that accompanied a life largely devoted to ideas.
The transition from mathematician to historian was neither planned nor abrupt. “I had fallen into Indology, as it were, through the roof,” Kosambi remarked. Yet the scholarship that followed transformed the field. An Introduction to the Study of Indian History replaced dynastic narratives with a socially grounded interpretation of the past. Myth and Reality brought folklore, field observation and textual analysis into conversation, while The Culture and Civilisation of Ancient India in Historical Outline distilled these insights for a broader audience. Together, these works permanently altered the study of ancient India.
His editions of Bhartrhari and Vidyakara remain foundational contributions to Sanskrit scholarship, while his mathematical research found applications beyond pure mathematics, including genetics and signal analysis. Few modern scholars combined such breadth with such originality.
The chapters dealing with Kosambi’s years at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research are among the biography’s most nuanced. His early relationship with Homi Bhabha was productive and mutually respectful, but their visions gradually diverged. Bhabha championed large national scientific enterprises and the atomic energy programme; Kosambi gravitated towards historical research, peace activism and socially grounded applications of science, including decentralised solar energy. Ramaswamy wisely avoids reducing the estrangement to personality or ideology. Instead, it reflected competing visions of science in post-independence India.
The same balance characterises his treatment of Kosambi’s attempt to solve the Riemann Hypothesis, an episode that damaged his professional standing. Ramaswamy neither ignores the controversy nor allows it to overshadow a life defined by intellectual audacity and achievement.
Ramaswamy is attentive not only to the achievements of father and son but also to the very different ways their lives ended. After years of illness, Dharmanand undertook sallekhana, the Jain practice of voluntary fasting unto death, at Sevagram. Gandhi initially persuaded him to desist but later accepted the decision. Kosambi would later write that his father “fasted quite literally to death when he felt in 1947 that he had lived too long.”
Kosambi’s own death was sudden. In June 1966, only days after being declared medically fit, he died in his sleep at the age of fifty-nine. Reflecting on his subject, Ramaswamy describes him as “a romantic at heart” whose mind was never at rest, always exploring and always on a journey.
D.D. Kosambi: One Life, Many Worlds is more than the biography of a remarkable scholar. It is a study of intellectual inheritance, the making of a polymath, and a generation for whom mathematics, literature, history, politics and philosophy remained part of a single conversation. Deeply researched, richly documented and fair-minded throughout, the biography restores complexity to two exceptional lives while reminding us of a time when scholarship could move freely across disciplines. Ramaswamy’s portrait reveals not only an extraordinary individual but also the expansive intellectual world he inhabited.