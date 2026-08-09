The prodigal polymath

One of the book’s major achievements is its demonstration that Kosambi cannot be understood without understanding his father, Dharmanand Kosambi. As Ramaswamy observes, “The passage of time has also made it easier to appreciate the crucial role played by Kosambi’s father Dharmanand, in part unwittingly, in the growth and development of his son.”

Dharmanand emerges as a remarkable figure in his own right. Born into modest circumstances in Goa, he devoted himself to the study of Buddhism, travelling across India, Sri Lanka and Burma before eventually reaching Harvard University. Despite lacking conventional academic qualifications, he became the first South Asian appointed to an academic position there. Ramaswamy’s judgement that his rise from “a farmer on a coconut plantation with essentially no prospects” to a scholar of international standing was among the most extraordinary achievements in the Kosambi family is persuasive.

Scholar of Pali, social reformer and socialist sympathiser, Dharmanand viewed scholarship as inseparable from ethical action. Equally valuable is Ramaswamy’s refusal to idealise him. His public commitments imposed real costs on his family through prolonged absences and intellectual restlessness. The biography is sensitive to the burdens borne by those closest to him, especially his wife, illuminating the imbalance between his intellectual pursuits and the domestic responsibilities that fell to her.